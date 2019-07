July 4 (Reuters) - Austar Lifesciences Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

* UNIT ENTERED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH H+E GMBH, H+E HOLDING GMBH AND AQUARION AG TO ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE IN GERMANY

* JOINT VENTURE WILL BE OWNED BY GROUP AS TO 51%

* UNDER FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE, CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION BY GROUP TO JOINT VENTURE WILL BE EUR1.5 MILLION IN CASH