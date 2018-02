Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa:

* AUSTEVOLL Q4 REVENUES NOK ‍4,802​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 5.274 BILLION)

* AUSTEVOLL Q4 EBIT BEFORE FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT NOK ‍584​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 766 MILLION)

* AUSTEVOLL Q4 PRETAX RESULT NOK ‍-361​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 795 MILLION)

* AUSTEVOLL PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF NOK 2.8‍​ PER SHARE FOR 2017 (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.95)

* ‍REVENUE FROM WILD CATCH SEGMENT IS DOWN, AS SECOND FISHING SEASON IN PERU WAS STOPPED ONLY A FEW DAYS AFTER IT OPENED ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍FISHING WAS STOPPED DUE TO AN EXCESSIVE PROPORTION OF FISH BELOW MINIMUM SIZE, AND WAS NOT PERMITTED TO RESTART UNTIL JANUARY 2018​

* ‍DUE TO LOW CATCHES REPORTED IN PERU IN SECOND SEASON, 2017 WAS WORST YEAR FOR CATCH VOLUMES FROM THIS REGION IN AUSS‘S OWNERSHIP PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)