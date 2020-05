BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q1 EBIDTA Up At NOK 1.20 Bln

May 14 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood ASA:

* FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2020

* OPERATING REVENUE IN Q1 2020 TOTALLED NOK 5,856 MILLION, COMPARED WITH NOK 5,563 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* GROUP EBIDTA IN Q1 2020 TOTALLED NOK 1,200 MILLION COMPARED WITH NOK 1,157 MILLION IN Q1 2019.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: VARIOUS RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BOTH IN NORWAY AND INTERNATIONALLY IN WAKE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAVE AFFECTED MARKET FOR SALMON AND TROUT

* AT END OF Q1 2020, SPOT PRICE FOR SALMON, MEASURED ACCORDING TO NSI (SALES PRICE FCA OSLO), WAS SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN AT START OF YEAR.

* HIGHER HARVEST VOLUME FOR ATLANTIC SALMON AND TROUT WHEN COMPARED WITH Q1 2019

* SPOT PRICE FOR SALMON IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* LOWER SPOT PRICE FOR SALMON HAD A SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT RELATED TO BIOLOGICAL ASSETS AT END OF QUARTER