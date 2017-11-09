FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q3 earnings miss forecast
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2017 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q3 earnings miss forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* q3 revenues nok ‍4,903​ million (Reuters poll nok 5,429 million)

* q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok ‍822​ million (Reuters poll nok 911 million)

* value adjustment related to biological assets was negative at nok 512 million in q3 2017

* q3 pretax profit before value adjustment nok ‍873​ million (Reuters poll nok 925 million). Profit before tax for the quarter totalled NOK 329 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.