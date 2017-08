Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ‍Qtrly revenue decreased 0.3 pct ​

* Qtrly cash profit of $1.79 billion, up 5.3 percent

* ‍Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.8 pct at 30 June​