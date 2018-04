May 1 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS H2 REVENUE GROWTH TO CONTINUE TO BE CONSTRAINED BY INTENSE COMPETITION AND IMPACT OF INCREASED REGULATION

* DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS ORIGINALLY FORECAST IN 2016 ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ROYAL COMMISSION INTO FINANCIAL SERVICES IN AUSTRALIA WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON SECTOR