BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group agrees to sell shareholding in Metrobank Card Corp​
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group agrees to sell shareholding in Metrobank Card Corp​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ANZ agrees to sell shareholding in Metrobank Cards

* ‍ANZ agrees to sell shareholding in Metrobank Card Corporation​

* ‍ANZ has agreed to sell half its 40 percent stake in MCC to Metrobank, for US$144 million​

* Expects post-tax gain on sale about A$245 million & increase in ANZ’s APRA CET1 capital ratio by 9 basis points in FY2018​

* Also entered put option to sell remaining 20 percent stake in MCC to Metrobank, exercisable in Q4 of FY18

* Put option exercised on ‍same terms for same consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

