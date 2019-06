June 3 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* COMPLETES SALE OF LIFE INSURANCE TO ZURICH

* COMPLETED SALE OF AUSTRALIAN LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS, ONEPATH LIFE, TO ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES AUSTRALIA

* FROM JUNE 3, MORE THAN 500 FORMER ANZ STAFF MEMBERS HAVE JOINED ZURICH AS PART OF TRANSACTION