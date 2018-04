BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Flags $632 mln loss to be recognized in H1

April 23 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* GUIDE TO ANZ’S HALF YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* $632 MILLION LOSS HAS BEEN RECOGNISED DUE TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS’ ASSETS AND LIABILITIES BEING RECLASSIFIED AS AT 31 MARCH 2018

* INCURRED ABOUT $80 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING CHARGES WITHIN CASH PROFIT IN 1H18

* TOTAL NET GAIN ON SALE FROM DIVESTMENTS IN 1H18 IS $138 MILLION

* IN 1H18 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT RESULTS OF WEALTH BUSINESS DISPOSALS TO BE CLASSIFIED AS ‘DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS’

* LEGAL & OTHER COSTS RELATING TO ROYAL COMMISSION CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION FOR FY