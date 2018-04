BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Says H1 Net Statutory Profit Attributable $3,323 Mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND 80 AUSTRALIAN CENTS PER SHARE

* H1 NET STATUTORY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS UP 14 PERCENT TO $3,323 MILLION

* H1 CASH PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 4 PERCENT TO $3,493 MILLION

* H1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.93 PERCENT VERSUS 2.00 PERCENT A YEAR AGO

* AS AT MARCH 31, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11.0 PERCENT

* ROYAL COMMISSION IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL COSTS AND MAY LEAD TO FURTHER EXPOSURES

* OUTCOMES AND TOTAL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH POSSIBLE EXPOSURES REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* ROYAL COMMISSION MAY RESULT IN EXPOSURES INCLUDING CLASS ACTIONS, INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS OR CUSTOMER REMEDIATION