Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* ANZ REPAYMENT OF REMAINING CPS3-ANZ.AX

* WILL REPAY REMAINING CPS3 ON ISSUE FOR THEIR ISSUE PRICE OF $100 EACH ON 1 MARCH 2018

* ‍REPAYMENT WILL TAKE PLACE BY COMBINATION OF SELECTIVE CAPITAL REDUCTION OF $99.9999 PER CPS3 & BY REDEMPTION OF EACH CPS3