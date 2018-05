May 7 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* UNVEILS PLAN TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL PLANNING

* WILL REMOVE ALL SALES INCENTIVES FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING BONUSES, SPEED UP CUSTOMER REMEDIATION

* COMMITS TO COMPLETING COMPENSATION ON ABOUT 9000 CURRENT INAPPROPRIATE ADVICE CASES BY END OF THE YEAR

* WILL IDENTIFY & REMOVE PLANNERS THAT PROVIDE INAPPROPRIATE ADVICE Source text: bit.ly/2FNXfe4 Further company coverage: