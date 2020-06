BRIEF-Australia Tells Regulator To Monitor Domestic Air Passenger Services For 3 Yrs

June 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasurer:

* SAYS GOVERNMENT DIRECTED AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION TO MONITOR DOMESTIC AIR PASSENGER SERVICES FOR 3 YRS

* SAYS DIRECTION ISSUED WILL REQUIRE ACCC TO MONITOR PRICES, COSTS AND PROFITS IN DOMESTIC AIR PASSENGER SECTOR

* SAYS GOVERNMENT CONTINUING TO WORK WITH ADMINISTRATOR IN RELATION TO VIRGIN ADMINISTRATION & SUPPORTING MARKET-BASED SOLUTION

* SAYS KEY MATTER COVERED BY ACCC WILL BE LEVEL OF CAPACITY AIRLINES PUT ON EACH ROUTE & WHETHER IT MAY DAMAGE COMPETITION