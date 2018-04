April 4 (Reuters) - Australian Agricultural Company Ltd :

* EXPECTS FY STATUTORY EBITDA LOSS IN RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $40 MILLION

* SEES FY OPERATING EBITDA IN RANGE OF $12 MILLION TO $16 MILLION

* EXPECTS FY SIGNIFICANT ITEMS RELATED TO LIVINGSTONE BEEF IN RANGE $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION