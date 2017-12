BRIEF-Australian Competition and Consumer Commission To Oppose BP's Acquisition Of Woolworths Service

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* ACCC TO OPPOSE BP‘S ACQUISITION-WOW‘S SERVICE STATIONS

* “‍BP ACQUIRING WOOLWORTHS’ SERVICE STATIONS WILL BE LIKELY TO SUBSTANTIALLY LESSEN COMPETITION IN RETAIL SUPPLY OF FUEL”​

* “‍BELIEVE THAT FUEL PRICES WILL LIKELY INCREASE AT WOOLWORTHS SITES IF BP ACQUIRES THEM AND OTHER RETAILERS WOULD THEN FACE LESS COMPETITIVE PRESSURE”​

* "DETERMINED THAT UNDERLYING CONCERNS ARISING FROM PROPOSED ACQUISITION WOULD NOT BE ADDRESSED BY DIVESTMENTS PROPOSED BY BP"​