March 5 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* WILL NOT APPEAL FEDERAL COURT’S DECISION TO ALLOW TPG-VODAFONE MERGER

* CONCLUDED THAT IT DOES NOT HAVE GROUNDS FOR APPEAL, WHICH WOULD REQUIRE ACCC TO ESTABLISH AN ERROR OF LAW BY JUDGE

* "WILL CONTINUE TO OPPOSE MERGERS THAT WE BELIEVE WILL SUBSTANTIALLY LESSEN COMPETITION"