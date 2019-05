BRIEF-Australian Competition & Consumer Commission Says GSK And Novartis Misled Consumers

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC):

* GSK AND NOVARTIS MISLED CONSUMERS WITH VOLTAREN OSTEO GEL CLAIMS

* FEDERAL COURT FOUND GLAXOSMITHKLINE HEALTHCARE AUSTRALIA AND NOVARTIS CONSUMER HEALTH AUSTRALASIA BREACHED AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER LAW

* AN ACCC PROBE FOUND THAT DESPITE HAVING SAME ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, OSTEO GEL WAS OFTEN SOLD AT A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER RETAIL PRICE THAN EMULGEL

* HEARING WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE TO DETERMINE PENALTIES SOUGHT BY THE ACCC