BRIEF-Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Says On Track To Record Improvement In FY20 Operating Ebitda

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group :

* CAMPERDOWN DAIRY CO SECURED EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MANUFACTURE & SELL ‘ COLLECTIVE’ BRANDED PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA

* ON TRACK TO RECORD GOOD IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING EBITDA FOR FY20

* FARMS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CAMPERDOWN LARGELY OPERATING AS NORMAL

* WHILST SEEN UPLIFT IN HOME DELIVERY CHANNEL, FOOD SERVICE CHANNEL SEEN REDUCTION IN SALES

* CDC IS ACQUIRING ALL OF SHARES IN EPICUREAN DAIRY FROM EPICUREAN AUSTRALIA