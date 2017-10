Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd

* Announces prospective retirement of Ross Barker as managing director and chief executive officer on 31st dec 2017

* Also announces appointment of Mark Freeman, chief investment officer (cio) at afic as his successor

* Mark Freeman will replace ross barker as managing director and ceo of australian investment company services limited