July 24 (Reuters) - Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd:

* FY net profit attributable to members (excluding minority interests) was $245.0 million, 7.7% down from prior year.

* FY revenue from operating activities was $277.7 million, 5.4% down from prior year

* Fully-franked final dividend of 14 cents per share, will be paid on 30 August 2017