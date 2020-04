April 14 (Reuters) - Australian Government Takeovers Panel:

* RECEIVED REVIEW APPLICATION FROM AURORA FUNDS MANAGEMENT

* REVIEW OF DECISION TO MAKE DECLARATION OF UNACCEPTABLE CIRCUMSTANCES & ORDERS ON AFFAIRS OF KEYBRIDGE CAPITAL

* ACTING PRESIDENT MAKES INTERIM ORDERS STAYING INITIAL PANEL’S ORDERS

* DURING STAY PERIOD, ANY ACCEPTING SHAREHOLDER MAY STILL NOTIFY ADIT OF INTENTION TO EXERCISE WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

* REVIEW PANEL NOT BEEN APPOINTED AT THIS STAGE & NO DECISION MADE WHETHER TO CONDUCT PROCEEDINGS