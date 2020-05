BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel Gets Application From Aura Energy Regarding Its Affairs

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian Government Takeovers Panel:

* GOT APPLICATION FROM AURA ENERGY IN RELATION TO ITS AFFAIRS

* AURA ENERGY SEEKING INTERIM ORDERS RESTRAINING ASEAN, PET & ASSOCIATES FROM BUYING FURTHER SHARES IN CO, AMONG OTHERS

* SITTING PANEL NOT BEEN APPOINTED AT THIS STAGE & NO DECISION MADE WHETHER TO CONDUCT PROCEEDINGS

* AURA ENERGY SEEKING FINAL ORDERS REQUIRING ALLEGED ASSOCIATES TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURE & VESTING SHARES IN AURA