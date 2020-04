BRIEF-Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Announces Changes To Reporting Obligations Of ADIS And RFCS

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO REPORTING OBLIGATIONS OF ADIS AND RFCS

* GRANTING TEMPORARY EXTENSION OF NOTIFICATION PERIOD FOR CHANGES TO ACCOUNTABILITY STATEMENTS, MAPS UNDER BANK EXECUTIVE ACCOUNTABILITY REGIME

* CHANGES INCLUDE INTRODUCTION OF NEW REPORTING STANDARD FOR ADIS & RFCS REGARDING LENDING TO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

* CHANGES INCLUDE DEFERRAL OF APRA’S PROPOSAL TO DETERMINE CERTAIN ADI DATA NON-CONFIDENTIAL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CHANGES INCLUDE DEFERRAL OF INTRODUCTION OF CERTAIN NEW REPORTING STANDARDS UNTIL MARCH 2021 REPORTING PERIOD