April 13 (Reuters) - Australian Securities And Investment Commission:

* ACCEPTED ENFORCEABLE UNDERTAKING FROM UNITS OF COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

* CBA’S UNITS FAILED TO GIVE EVIDENCE ABOUT ANNUAL REVIEWS TO 31,500 ‘ONGOING SERVICE’ CUSTOMERS FROM JULY 2007-JUNE 2015 & NOV 2010-JUNE 2015

* ENFORCEABLE UNDERTAKING REQUIRES CBA'S UNITS, COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING & BW FINANCIAL ADVICE, TO PAY COMMUNITY BENEFIT PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION