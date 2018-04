BRIEF-Australian Shareholders' Association Comments On AMP Evidence Before Royal Commission

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian Shareholders’ Association:

* WANTS TO ASK CATHERINE BRENNER ABOUT REPORTED INTERFERENCE WITH PRODUCTION OF INDEPENDENT REPORT FROM CLAYTON UTZ

* TO ASK DIRECTORS TO STATE WHAT STEPS THEY HAVE TAKEN TO STAMP OUT PRACTICES REVEALED IN ROYAL COMMISSION HEARINGS

* IF EXPLANATION IS NOT ABLE TO BE PROVIDED, HER POSITION AS CHAIR IS UNTENABLE

* AT AMP AGM ON MAY 10, ASA WILL VOTE ANY OPEN PROXIES IT RECEIVES AGAINST THE REMUNERATION REPORT