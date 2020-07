BRIEF-Australian Takeovers Panel Says Broad Peak, Tor Investment Seek Orders To Make Alternate Bids For Virgin Australia

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian Takeovers Panel:

* GOT APPLICATION FROM BROAD PEAK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, TOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN RELATION TO AFFAIRS OF VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

* APPLICANTS SEEK INTERIM ORDERS REGARDING ACCESS TO INFORMATION INCLUDING TO TERMS OF BAIN PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* SITTING PANEL HAS NOT BEEN APPOINTED AT THIS STAGE AND NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE WHETHER TO CONDUCT PROCEEDINGS

* APPLICANTS SEEK FINAL ORDERS INCLUDING ORDERS TO ENABLE APPLICANTS TO MAKE AN ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: