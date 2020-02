Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian Vintage Ltd:

* HY REVENUE $137 MILLION VERSUS $143.1 MILLION

* DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY SIGNIFICANT SALES FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS IN MAINLAND CHINA

DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY SIGNIFICANT SALES FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS IN MAINLAND CHINA