May 1 (Reuters) - Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd:

* HAS RECEIVED FURTHER ACCEPTANCES OF ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE LARK DISTILLERY PTY LTD SHARES

* ACCEPTANCES OF OFFER CONFIRMED TO DATE INDICATE AN INCREASE OF AWY'S HOLDING IN LARK DISTILLERY FROM 48.12% TO 97.41%