April 8 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA’S ACCC - PRIVATE HEALTH INSURERS GRANTED INTERIM AUTHORISATION TO CO-ORDINATE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL RELIEF TO POLICY HOLDERS DURING COVID-19

* ACCC- INTERIM AUTHORISATION FOR INSURERS TO BROADEN INSURANCE COVERAGE TO INCLUDE COVID-19 TREATMENT, TELEHEALTH & MEDICAL TREATMENT PROVIDED AT HOME Source text bit.ly/2yE32Vz