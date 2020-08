Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* RESPONDS TO GOOGLE OPEN LETTER

* GOOGLE TO NOT BE REQUIRED TO CHARGE AUSTRALIANS FOR USE OF FREE SERVICES LIKE GOOGLE SEARCH & YOUTUBE, UNLESS IT CHOOSES TO DO SO

* GOOGLE WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO SHARE ANY ADDITIONAL USER DATA WITH AUSTRALIAN NEWS BUSINESSES UNLESS IT CHOOSES TO DO SO

* WILL CONTINUE TO CONSULT ON DRAFT CODE WITH INTERESTED PARTIES, INCLUDING GOOGLE