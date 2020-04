April 1 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIA’S ACCC :

* AUSTRALIA'S ACCC SAYS DECISION NOT TO OPPOSE DEAL AFTER ASAHI HAS UNDERTAKEN TO DIVEST 2 OF ITS BEER BRANDS AND 3 OF ITS CIDER BRANDS Source text: [bit.ly/3bK11pl]