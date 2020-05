May 28 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIA’S ACCC:

* FEDERAL COURT ORDERED MAKERS OF VOLTAREN OSTEO GEL PAY $4.5 MILLION IN PENALTIES FOR BREACHES OF AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER LAW

* GSK & NOVARTIS TO PAY $4.5 MILLION IN PENALTIES OVER VOLTAREN OSTEO GEL CLAIMS Source text bit.ly/2XyFrys Further company coverage: