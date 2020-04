BRIEF-Australia's ACCC Says Insurers To Offer Deferred Payments, Refunds Under Relief Package

April 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s ACCC:

* AUSTRALIA’S ACCC SAYS INSURERS TO OFFER DEFERRED PAYMENTS, REFUNDS UNDER SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF PACKAGE

* AUSTRALIA’S ACCC - PACKAGE WILL APPLY TO INSURANCE PREMIUMS THAT FALL DUE UP UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020

* AUSTRALIA’S ACCC - ELIGIBLE BUSINESS CUSTOMERS WILL ALSO BE REFUNDED UNUSED PREMIUMS FOR ANY INSURANCE POLICY THEY NEED TO CANCEL DUE TO THE PANDEMIC

* ACCC -ALL POLICYHOLDERS WHO CANCEL TRAVEL PLANS TO GET CREDIT/REFUND FOR ANY UNUSED TRAVEL INSURANCE PREMIUMS WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION/CANCELLATION FEES