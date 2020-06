June 18 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN OCEAN AS ENTERED GUILTY PLEA IN FEDERAL COURT TO CRIMINAL CARTEL CONDUCT

* CASE ON WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN OCEAN REGARDING TRANSPORTATION OF VEHICLES, INCLUDING CARS, TRUCKS & BUSES, TO AUSTRALIA FROM JUNE 2011-JULY 2012