BRIEF-Australia's ACCC Takes Mercedes-Benz Australia To Court Over Takata Airbag Recall

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s ACCC:

* INSTITUTED FEDERAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST MERCEDES-BENZ AUSTRALIA/PACIFIC PTY LTD

* PROCEEDINGS FOR ALLEGEDLY FAILING TO COMPLY WITH OBLIGATIONS UNDER A COMPULSORY RECALL OF DEFECTIVE & POTENTIALLY DEADLY TAKATA AIRBAGS

* ALSO AWARE OF REPORTED MISDEPLOYMENTS OVERSEAS OF TAKATA AIRBAGS FITTED IN MERCEDES VEHICLES

* ALLEGES, BETWEEN JULY 2018 AND MARCH 2020, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH CONSUMERS, MERCEDES-BENZ CONTRAVENED THE TAKATA COMPULSORY RECALL NOTICE

* SEEKING DECLARATIONS, PECUNIARY PENALTIES, AN ORDER REQUIRING A PRODUCT RECALL COMPLIANCE PROGRAM, AND COSTS Source: bit.ly/3rVS9X0 Further company coverage: