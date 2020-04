BRIEF-Australia's APRA Says Expects Banks, Insurers To Limit Capital Distributions In Months Ahead

April 7 (Reuters) - Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority:

* AUSTRALIA’S APRA SAYS IT EXPECTS ADIS AND INSURERS TO LIMIT DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS IN MONTHS AHEAD

* APRA SAYS IT EXPECTS ADIS & INSURERS WILL SERIOUSLY CONSIDER DEFERRING DECISIONS ON APPROPRIATE LEVEL OF DIVIDENDS UNTIL OUTLOOK IS CLEARER

* AUSTRALIA’S APRA SAYS WHERE BOARD IS CONFIDENT THEY ARE ABLE TO APPROVE DIVIDEND, THE DIVIDEND SHOULD BE AT MATERIALLY REDUCED LEVEL

* APRA SAYS IT ALSO EXPECTS BOARDS WILL APPROPRIATELY LIMIT EXECUTIVE CASH BONUSES, MINDFUL OF CURRENT CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

* APRA SAYS IT EXPECTS BANKS AND INSURERS TO LIMIT DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS, INCLUDING PRUDENT CUTS IN DIVIDENDS