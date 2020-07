July 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s APRA :

* IMPOSES NEW LICENCE CONDITION ON COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

* DECISION FOLLOWS INVESTIGATION INTO MATTERS REFERRED TO IT BY FINANCIAL SERVICES ROYAL COMMISSION IN FEB 2019

* IMPOSED A NEW REGISTRABLE SUPERANNUATION ENTITY LICENCE CONDITION ON COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

* CFSIL DID NOT OPPOSE APPLICATION OF NEW CONDITION, WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT IMMEDIATELY