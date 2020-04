BRIEF-Australia's ASIC Announces Feedback On Financial Institutions' Preparation For LIBOR Transition

April 8 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC ANNOUNCES FEEDBACK ON FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS’ PREPARATION FOR LIBOR TRANSITION

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC SAYS IT ENCOURAGES ALL MARKET PARTICIPANTS TO ASSESS EXTENT OF USE OF LIBOR AND START TRANSITION TO ALTERNATIVE RATES

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC SAYS FEEDBACK HIGHLIGHTS NEED FOR ALL INSTITUTIONS TO PLAN FOR LIBOR TRANSITION

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC SAYS REGULATORS RECOGNISE THAT DISRUPTIONS FROM COVID-19 MAY AFFECT TIMING OF SOME ASPECTS OF INSTITUTIONS’ TRANSITION PLANS

* ASIC SAYS RBA ASSISTANT GOVERNOR (FINANCIAL MARKETS) SAID USE OF LIBOR BEYOND 2021 POSES SIGNIFICANT REPUTATIONAL, OPERATIONAL, LEGAL RISKS FOR INSTITUTIONS Source text: bit.ly/3e8soeO