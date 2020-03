March 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s ASIC:

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC - AMP LIFE LTD PAID PENALTY OF $275,500 AND AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LTD PAID PENALTY OF $250,500 TO COMPLY WITH INFRINGEMENT NOTICES

* ASIC SAYS ISSUED INFRINGEMENT NOTICES ON GROUNDS TO BELIEVE THERE WERE BREACHES OF ASIC DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS (REPORTING) RULES 2013

* ASIC SAYS BREACHES WERE BY AMP LIFE BETWEEN AUG 2015 & FEB 2018 AND BY AMP CAPITAL BETWEEN MARCH 2016 & SEPT 2018 Source text bit.ly/2Uh1nwB Further company coverage: