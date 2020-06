BRIEF-Australia's ASIC Says Put Additional Conditions On AFS Licence Of Societe Generale Securities Australia

June 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s ASIC :

* PUT ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS ON AFS LICENCE OF SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES AUSTRALIA TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH CLIENT MONEY REGULATION

* SGSAPL MUST APPOINT INDEPENDENT EXPERT TO ASSESS & TEST CONTROLS, SYSTEMS & PROCESSES TO COMPLY WITH CLIENT MONEY REQUIREMENTS

* NEED FOR ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS AFTER SGSAPL REPORTED IT DEPOSITED CLIENT MONEY INTO UNAUTHORISED BANK ACCOUNTS BETWEEN DEC 2014 & SEPT 2018

* ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS REQUIRE SGSAPL TO PROVIDE ASIC WITH ATTESTATIONS FROM QUALIFIED SGSAPL SENIOR EXECUTIVE

* ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS REQUIRE SGSAPL BOARD MEMBER CONFIRM ALL REMEDIAL ACTIONS RECOMMENDED BY INDEPENDENT EXPERT ARE ADOPTED & IMPLEMENTED Source text: [bit.ly/37yK0h0] Further company coverage: