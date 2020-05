May 14 (Reuters) - Australian Securities and Investments Commission:

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC SAYS TO SET EXPECTATIONS FOR MAINTAINING EQUITY MARKET RESILIENCE

* DIRECTIONS ISSUED TO 9 LARGE EQUITY MARKETS PARTICIPANTS TO LIMIT NUMBER OF TRADES EXECUTED EACH DAY HAVE ALSO BEEN REVOKED

* MEASURES TO INCLUDE ADJUSTMENTS TO ALGORITHMS SUCH AS MINIMISING ANY EXCESSIVE USAGE OF VERY SMALL ORDERS