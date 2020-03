BRIEF-Australia's ASIC Temporarily Eases Rules To Allow Listed Companies Raise Capital Quickly

March 31 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA’S ASIC SAYS HELPING LISTED COMPANIES RAISE CAPITAL QUICKLY BY GIVING TEMPORARY RELIEF TO ENABLE CERTAIN ‘LOW DOC’ OFFERS

* ASIC SAYS ‘LOW DOC’ OFFERS WILL ASSIST COMPANIES THAT NEED TO RAISE FUNDS FROM INVESTORS URGENTLY BECAUSE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ASIC-LOW DOC CAPITAL RAISING REGIME IS NOT AVAILABLE IF A COMPANY HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR A TOTAL OF MORE THAN FIVE DAYS IN THE PREVIOUS 12 MONTHS

* ASIC SAYS WILL ALLOW COMPANIES TO MAKE CERTAIN ‘LOW DOC’ OFFERS TO INVESTORS EVEN IF THEY DO NOT MEET ALL NORMAL REQUIREMENTS

* ASIC SAYS ‘LOW DOC’ OFFERS INCLUDE RIGHTS OFFERS, PLACEMENTS & SHARE PURCHASE PLANS

* ASIC SAYS TEMPORARY RELIEF APPLIES TO A LISTED COMPANY THAT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR A TOTAL OF UP TO 10 DAYS IN THE PREVIOUS 12-MONTH PERIOD