May 13 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* AUSTRALIA’S QUEENSLAND STATE SEEKS STAKE IN VIRGIN AUSTRALIA - STATE TREASURER

* QUEENSLAND STATE INVESTMENT COULD TAKE FORM OF DIRECT EQUITY STAKE, LOAN, GUARANTEE OR OTHER FINANCIAL INCENTIVES - TREASURER

* STATE APPOINTS QUEENSLAND INVESTMENT CORP (QIC) TO MANAGE STATE'S BID FOR VIRGIN AUSTRALIA - TREASURER