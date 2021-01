BRIEF-Australia's TGA Grants Additional Provisional Determination For COVID-19 Vaccine NVX-CoV2373

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA):

* TGA GRANTS ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL DETERMINATION FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

* TGA - GRANTED PROVISIONAL DETERMINATION TO BIOCELECT PTY LTD (ON BEHALF OF NOVAVAX INC.) IN RELATION TO COVID-19 VACCINE, NVX-COV2373

* TGA - GRANTING OF A PROVISIONAL DETERMINATION MEANS TGA DECIDED THAT BIOCELECT NOW ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR PROVISIONAL REGISTRATION FOR VACCINE IN ARTG