Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s TGA:

* AUSTRALIA’S TGA- CONTINUES TO ASSESS AND RECEIVE ONGOING VACCINE EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM PFIZER AS PART OF THE AUSTRALIAN ASSESSMENT PROCESS

* AUSTRALIA'S TGA- THE TGA HAS GRANTED A NUMBER OF PROVISIONAL DETERMINATIONS IN RELATION TO COVID-19 VACCINES, INCLUDING THE PFIZER VACCINE Source text : bit.ly/39Aw4pt Further company coverage: