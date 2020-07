July 10 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA’S THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION SAYS GRANTED PROVISIONAL APPROVAL TO GILEAD’S REMDESIVIR AS FIRST TREATMENT OPTION FOR COVID-19

