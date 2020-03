BRIEF-Austria Restricts ProSieben/ATV Merger Commitments Due to Corona

March 26 (Reuters) - Austrian competition authority:

* PROSIEBENSAT.1PULS 4/ATV MERGER COMMITMENTS RELATING TO “NEWS AND INFORMATION” RESTRICTED UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020 OWING TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* AMENDMENT OF COMMITMENTS LIMITED TO 30 APRIL 2020 OR UNTIL OFFICIALLY IMPOSED LOCKDOWN IS LIFTED (WHICHEVER HAPPENS FIRST) AND RESTRICTED TO SITUATIONS THAT ARE NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN NEWSROOM OPERATIONS. ANY DEVIATIONS FROM THE COMMITMENTS NEED TO BE DOCUMENTED AND REASONS GIVEN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)