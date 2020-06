June 8 (Reuters) - Lufthansa:

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE NO NEED FOR LAYOFFS IN NEXT 18 MONTHS TO TWO YEARS

* LUFTHANSA CEO SPOHR SAYS PLANES WILL BE BOUGHT WHEN THE AIRLINE CAN AFFORD THEM

* LUFTHANSA CEO SPOHR SAYS WE WILL HAVE 100 FEWER AIRCRAFT IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS