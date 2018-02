Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se:

* DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: COMPETITION AUTHORITIES CLEAR PLANNED MERGER WITH BUWOG

* ‍AUSTRIAN FEDERAL COMPETITION AUTHORITY HAS CLEARED PLANNED MERGER OF VONOVIA SE (“VONOVIA”) AND BUWOG AG (“BUWOG”) ON 5 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ALREADY GAVE ITS APPROVAL ON 25 JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)