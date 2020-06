BRIEF-Austsino Resources Group Says WAPRC Confirms Conditions In Agreement Will Not Be Satisfied Before 30 June

June 3 (Reuters) - Austsino Resources Group Ltd:

* ENTERED PLACEMENT AGREEMENT WITH WESTERN AUSTRALIAN PORT RAIL CONSTRUCTION (SHANGHAI)

* WAPRC WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR ABOUT 7.69 BILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT $0.013 PER SHARE

* EFFORTS TO PROGRESS WAPRC TRANSACTION & COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN SUNDANCE RESOURCES IMPEDED BY OF COVID-19

* WAPRC CONFIRMED CONDITIONS PRECEDENT IN WAPRC AGREEMENT WITH AUSTSINO WILL NOT BE SATISFIED BEFORE 30 JUNE